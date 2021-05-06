Lucidea, Developer of ArchivEra CMS, to Sponsor Virtual MAC 2021

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Lucidea, leader in innovative collections management software solutions for archives and provider of ArchivEra, will participate in the Midwest Archives Conference on May 13th and 14th as a Premium Sponsor.

Lucidea is a trusted technology partner in the archives community. Their flagship archival CMS, ArchivEra, offers capabilities that support visitor engagement and expanded curation to better educate your audience—as well as innovative options that enable researchers and others to discover and search your precious collections on the web.

ArchivEra’s purpose-built modules and effective workflows help you process collections seamlessly and present them online—opening your archives to everyone and creating a community that makes memories together. It is Lucidea’s hope that their archival collections management software will help mitigate the effects of the current pandemic on archival institutions, collections, and the profession.

On Thursday, May13th, from 11:15 to 11:45 Central, they’ll be presenting a short session titled: ArchivEra—the Adaptable Archival CMS for Showcasing Collections Online. They will give an overview of ArchivEra, focusing on two components that optimize virtual access for researchers and staff: the integrated portal and the request management module. These components facilitate researchers’ work by making archival holdings remotely accessible and fully searchable, and enable archivists to update their public interface real-time and keep track of reference and research requests for reuse and collections development.

For further information about their archival collections management solutions, visit https://lucidea.com/archiveraor phone 604 278 6717, or email sales@lucidea.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506006182/en/

Contacts

Mark Maslowski

Marketing Manager

604-278-6717

mmaslowski@lucidea.com

#distro