LTC price hits 13-month high against Bitcoin — All-time high next for Litecoin? By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

(LTC) prices surged by up to 35% to hit a one-year high against (BTC) this week, prompting analysts to predict an extended upside momentum for the remainder of the ongoing monthly session.

1-week candle chart (Binance). Source: TradingView

The LTC/BTC exchange rate touched 6,358 sats during the Asia-Pacific trading hours. The pair later corrected to an intraday low of 5,776 sats ahead of the London opening bell as profit-taking sentiment grew near the sessional peaks.

Number of active Litecoin addresses rises. Source: Glassnode
Ether hits 3-year high against Bitcoin. Source: TradingView
Litecoin vs. Bitcoin dominance index. Source: TradingView
Bitcoin enters a bearish rising wedge range. Source: TradingView