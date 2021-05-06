LTC price hits 13-month high against Bitcoin — All-time high next for Litecoin? By Cointelegraph

LTC price hits 13-month high against Bitcoin — All-time high next for Litecoin?
(LTC) prices surged by up to 35% to hit a one-year high against (BTC) this week, prompting analysts to predict an extended upside momentum for the remainder of the ongoing monthly session.
The LTC/BTC exchange rate touched 6,358 sats during the Asia-Pacific trading hours. The pair later corrected to an intraday low of 5,776 sats ahead of the London opening bell as profit-taking sentiment grew near the sessional peaks.
