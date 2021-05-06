Lori Harvey Gives Skincare Help To Michael B. Jordan

“He has become my live test model, so now he’s very into his skincare routine as well.”
But apparently, the secret to his glowing skin isn’t just good lighting and industry makeup experts — it’s thanks to his girlfriend Lori Harvey too.
Lori recently released her Vogue Beauty Secrets video where she mentioned her new skincare line that’s coming out “very soon” and how she’s been using her boyfriend as a test subject.
“I tested all my products, of course, on myself, but I also tested them on my boyfriend. He has become my live test model, so now he’s very into his skincare routine as well.”
And the results are showing. Lori revealed, “he tells me all the time that when he’s on set, the makeup artists compliment his skin now, so…you know.”
Lori also said she’s gotten her father, Steve Harvey, into skincare with her new line as well. The Celebrity Family Feud host apparently had no routine before trying his daughter’s products and how “he’s obsessed.”
We all need a friend like Lori in our lives to give us skincare upgrades.
