‘Let’s Not Pretend’ Caring for Each Other

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star also talks about fixing her friendship with Scheana Shay, sharing that the two start talking again as they bond over motherhood.

While Lala Kent has mended her friendship with Scheana Shay, it is not the case for her relationship with fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix. During her appearance on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast, the “Give Them Lala” author revealed why she unfollowed Ariana on Instagram.

“[Ariana] loves a good underdog. She loves anyone who’s drowning, which is great when you’re the one drowning because she’s definitely going to throw you the life vest,” the 30-year-old former SUR hostess said about Ariana, who is currently beefing with Scheana. “You know, with Ariana, it is what it is.”

Further slamming Ariana, Lala went on to say, “It’s like, you know what, let’s not pretend. You don’t give a f**k about me. I don’t care about you — whatever. You know? Unfollowed her on the ‘gram. Which, you know, for us, it’s like, pretty — that solidifies a lot, right? Yeah, I’m good on you.”

When asked about any on-camera confrontation while filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, which began filming earlier this month, the mom of one shared, “I don’t dread it at all.” She continued, “I’m like, ‘Honey, let’s f***king duke it out!’ I don’t know what it is, I live for that s**t!”

Ariana has yet to comment on Lala’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Lala and Scheana, who unfollowed each other after Scheana accused Lala of not being there for her after her miscarriage, fixed their relationship as they bonded over motherhood when Lala welcomed daughter Ocean in March and Scheana prepared to give birth. “We have [been talking], and it’s very, like, mommy-oriented,” Lala said. “I check in on her, she checks in on me. … I just can’t help but look at her and be like, ‘I love you. So, can we stop the nonsense? Why do we keep attacking each other?’ ”