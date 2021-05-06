Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Struggles With Anxiety

However, even though she’s opening up about her struggles, she doesn’t want “pity” from anyone and she also recognizes that she is very, very privileged.

I mean, there [are] going to be those people that say like, “Oh, what does she have to worry about? What does she have to be anxious about?” I’ll never sit here and say that I’m not fortunate — I know I live a very privileged, amazing lifesyle; I’m a very blessed girl. [But] I still have [a brain], and that thing up there…is not always happy and it’s not always connecting...no matter what someone has or doesn’t have, that doesn’t mean they don’t have real-life feelings and emotions.