Japan government seeks to extend state of emergency to May 31

Article content

TOKYO — Japan’s government aims to extend a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas by about three weeks until the end of May to curb a surge in novel coronavirus cases just months before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, a minister said on Friday.

The government had hoped a “short and powerful” state of emergency would contain a fourth wave of infection, but new cases in the capital Tokyo and second-city Osaka are still at high levels, said economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, who is in charge of pandemic measures.

Extending the state of emergency to May 31 from May 11 would leave a margin of less than two months before the July 23 start of the Games, which were postponed a year due to the pandemic.

“Osaka particularly is in quite a dangerous situation with its medical system,” Nishimura said at the start of a meeting with a panel of medical and economic experts, noting that variant strains are spreading rapidly.

“We have a strong sense of danger that Tokyo could soon be turning into the same situation as Osaka.”

All hospital beds for critical patients in Osaka are occupied, public broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

Nationwide, NHK said Japan has recorded nearly 622,000 cases of novel coronavirus infection and about 10,600 deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease the virus causes.