Jamie Lee Curtis Backs Will Smith’s ‘Dad Bod’ Post With Reminder of Realistic Self Acceptance Goal

Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a motivational response to Will Smith‘s social media posts about his dad bod. Inspired by “The Pursuit of Happyness” actor’s bravery in proudly showing off his untoned belly, the “Halloween” actress reinforced his positive message by reminding people to set their own realistic self-acceptance goal.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, the two-time Golden Globe winner shared an unedited photo of herself from an old More Magazine photoshoot side-by-side with the 52-year-old actor’s shirtless image. To accompany the picture, she noted a lengthy caption that began with, “Acceptance of the way things are is the first step to any change.

The “Freaky Friday” actress went on to explain, “My old MORE @_moremagazine story was both a testament to ‘The way things were for me’ as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and airbrushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes.” She then pointed out, “None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits.”

“The GOAL is self acceptance, self love. Realistic, attainable self acceptance. In recovery we say ‘Compare and despair.’ ‘Nothing changes unless something changes,’ ” the 62-year-old quoted sayings she got from her drug and alcohol addiction recovery. “MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training. Mostly it should be a discussion starter.”

Near the end of her message, Jamie shared, “Happy to be a part of an ongoing conversation and sell my four word self help book here! EAT LESS (BETTER), MOVE MORE!” She additionally tagged Will and included a hashtag that read “eat less move more.”

Jamie’s body positivity message came shortly after Will offered a look at his post-pandemic body on Instagram. On Monday, May 3, the “Aladdin” actor let out a clip of him posing in black shorts, slippers, and unzipped hoodie. In the caption of the post, he wrote, “I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life.”

The following day, the “I Am Legend” actor shared an Instagram boomerang of him putting his tummy in full display. “This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” he wrote, before noting though he loves his body, he “wanna feel better.” He added, “No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!!”