Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.12% By Investing.com

Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.12%

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Investing.com – Israel stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tel Aviv, the lost 0.12%.

The best performers of the session on the were Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:), which rose 3.45% or 75 points to trade at 2250 at the close. Meanwhile, Energean Oil & Gas PLC (TASE:) added 3.27% or 128 points to end at 4038 and Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) was up 1.67% or 119 points to 7243 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Liveperson (TASE:), which fell 5.75% or 970 points to trade at 15900 at the close. Nova (TASE:) declined 3.95% or 1170 points to end at 28480 and Energix (TASE:) was down 2.23% or 28 points to 1227.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange by 307 to 142 and 24 ended unchanged.

Shares in Amot Investments Ltd (TASE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.45% or 75 to 2250. Shares in Ashtrom Group Ltd (TASE:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.67% or 119 to 7243.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 1.16% or 0.76 to $64.87 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.99% or 0.68 to hit $68.28 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.75% or 31.15 to trade at $1815.45 a troy ounce.

USD/ILS was down 0.18% to 3.2594, while EUR/ILS rose 0.19% to 3.9276.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.36% at 90.965.

