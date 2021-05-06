Insurity Rapidly Accelerates Growth with More Than 50 Go-Lives in the Last 12 Months

Article content
Insurity’s cloud-based, configurable solutions have enabled rapid growth across a wide array of P&C insurers and MGAs
HARTFORD, Conn. — Insurity, a leading provider of cloud-based software for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs today announced that it has successfully completed more than 50 go-lives in the past 12 months. These go-lives were for products across Insurity’s best-in-class policy, billing, and claims software.
These rapid go-lives of Insurity’s integrated suites were managed quickly and efficiently, despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. To implement new technologies, property and casualty (P&C) insurers needed solutions that could be implemented off-site and configured to meet their long-term business needs and future growth goals.
As the market’s most advanced and experienced insurance cloud offering, Insurity was able to successfully implement over 50 go-lives of its highly-configurable solutions. With Insurity’s cloud, P&C insurers got up and running much more quickly than with on-premise implementations. Insurity’s proven cloud services also helped customers reduce overall costs by eliminating the need to manage infrastructure, updates, or upgrades themselves. Customers benefited from increased scalability with easy configuration tools that helped drive speed to value. Additionally, Insurity leveraged its network of 14 system integrator (SI) partners to ensure product alignment with customer needs to confirm timelines, efforts, and resource availability to guarantee timely delivery of projects.
“Insurity’s extensive knowledge of the P&C business, combined with our technical expertise and key industry partnerships, positions our customers to win with best-in-class, innovative software,” said Roy Wood, Chief Customer Officer at Insurity. “These rapid go-lives are a momentum builder for P&C insurers. The faster our customers go live with new technologies, the faster they can profitably grow their businesses. Insurance carriers trust us due to our proven track record of more than 200 cloud-based deployments. We are thrilled to see so many new customers choose our software for powering their business.”
About Insurity
Insurity is a leading provider of cloud-based software and analytics for insurance carriers, brokers, and MGAs. Insurity is trusted by 15 of the top 25 P&C carriers in the US and has over 200 cloud-based deployments. Through its best-in-class digital platform and with unrivaled industry experience and thought leadership, Insurity is uniquely positioned to deliver exceptional value, empowering customers to focus on their core businesses, optimize their operations, and provide superior policyholder experiences. Insurity is a portfolio company of GI Partners. For more information, visit www.insurity.com.
