Hilary Duff Explains Why The Lizzie McGuire Reboot Got Axed

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

If we can’t get the Lizzie reboot, at least Hilary’s new show looks promising.

Back in 2019, all of our dreams came true when Disney announced that Hilary Duff would be reprising her iconic role as Lizzie McGuire for a reboot series.


Disney

After shooting two episodes, show creator Terri Minsky departed the project, which was later shut down for good. There was some hope that the show would move to Hulu (which is owned by Disney), but no dice.

Much has been said on the matter, but Hilary is once again making it clear that, if it had been up to her, Lizzie would’ve lived again.

Speaking to The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM, Hilary said, “I think they are really trying to figure out what kind of content they want living on Disney+, and that doesn’t totally align with like, where I see Lizzie right now.”


Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney

“I’m very protective of her and they’re very protective of her,” she said. “But the one thing for me was just the way that she could connect with what was going on in people that were watching the show. […] And so for me, it only makes sense to me to shoot a show where she’s acting like a 30-year-old in a modern world.”

“There [were] a lot of creative discussions where maybe they were thinking that’s not quite right, and we were trying to make it work. And, you know, there’s always, like, lots of conversations, but I don’t think it’s going to be happening.”


Disney/Courtesy Everett Collection

This is pretty in line with what Hilary has said as much before, like when she posted this statement on her Instagram account.

Personally, I think if Disney+ can show some of the more violent scenes in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, then a PG-13 rating for Lizzie McGuire should be no problem.


Disney

A guy got his head bashed in with a shield, for crying out loud.

But one other thing Hilary made clear was just how happy she was to step into her old shoes and reunite with the original cast.

All this to say, it’s time for us to accept that the Lizzie reboot will not be happening, especially since Hillary is going to be starring as Sophie in How I Met Your Father.


E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

At least Hilary remains booked and busy.

Hilary teased a bit about her upcoming project, explaining how it would differ from How I Met Your Mother while keeping the same tone.


Getty Images

The structure will be similar to the original, except there will be three men who could potentially be the “father” from the title. “It’s going down that whole rabbit hole of like, well, which one was the one, and who was the father?” Hilary explained. “And you get to go through all of…Sophie’s young experience of finding love and dating and what that’s like in the modern world.”

So there it is, pals. Say goodbye to Lizzie and hello to Sophie.

