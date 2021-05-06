Greene Report Recommendations Will Devastate NL Communities – CUPE

Article content

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador — Following today’s release of the long-awaited Greene Report, CUPE NL President Sherry Hillier says the Economic Recovery Team’s recommendations will reduce quality of life in NL and further depress our economy.

“Services have already been reduced, making life difficult for many people in our province. We hear stories every week about people travelling across the province for health care, or long wait times,” says Hillier.

“Dame Greene’s report recommends the centralization and privatization of public services, taking them away from small communities, and threatening the viability of our local public hospitals, schools and community services,” says Hillier.

“When you cut or removelocal assets and end the provision of public services, that makes life less affordable, and spells the end for communities. If we don’t make decisions today that make our communities good places to live, then eventually we’re not going to want to live in them,” says Hillier.

“If implemented, the recommendations released today are going to have massive, long-term consequences for all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians,” adds Hillier. “The government must protect our communities and way of life.”