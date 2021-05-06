Home Business Gold hovers near 2-1/2-month high on weaker U.S. dollar, bond yields

Gold prices on Friday hovered near a

2-1/2-month high, aided by a pullback in the dollar and Treasury

yields as investors cautiously await U.S. non-farm payrolls data

for further cues on the health of the world’s biggest economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was steady at $1,814.33 per ounce by 0028

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,817.90 in the

previous session.

* U.S. gold futures were down 0.1% at $1,814.30 per

ounce.

* The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against

its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency

holders.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hovered

close to a two-week low. Lower bond yields reduce the

opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing gold.

* Markets await U.S. monthly jobs report scheduled for

release at 08:30 a.m. EST on Friday. Economists expect 978,000

new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.

* Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new

claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week

for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a

year ago.

* The economic outlook is brightening but more improvements

are needed before the Federal Reserve will start to scale back

monetary support, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester

said on Thursday.

* Palladium eased 0.1% to $2,942.82 per ounce, moving

further away from an all-time high of $3,017.18 hit earlier this

week.

* Silver edged 0.1% lower to $27.26 per ounce, while

platinum was steady at $1,252.41.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0145 China Caixin Services PMI April

0600 Germany Industrial Output MM March

0645 France Reserve Assets Total April

1230 US Non-Farm Payrolls April

1230 US Unemployment Rate April

N/A China Exports, Imports YY April

N/A China Trade Balance April

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry

Jacob-Phillips)

