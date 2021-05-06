Gold heads for best week in 5 months on softer dollar, yields

Article content

Gold prices on Friday hovered near a

2-1/2-month high and were on track for their best week in five

months, aided by a weaker dollar and a pullback in Treasury

yields as investors cautiously await U.S. non-farm payrolls

report due later in the day.

Spot gold was steady at $1,815.88 per ounce by 0246

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 16 at $1,817.90 in the

previous session. Bullion up more than 2.5% so far this week.

U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,816.40.

“The weaker dollar and U.S. Treasury yields dropping below

1.6% has helped gold prices to go above $1,800,” Brian Lan,

managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said.

“The U.S. jobs data is very important point … if data

comes out really good, we can see people being more positive on

the economy and it might lead to Federal Reserve increasing the

interest rates earlier than expected, which will impact gold.”

The dollar index slipped to a one-week low against

its rival, making gold less expensive for other currency

holders, while benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields

hovered close to a two-week low.

Lower bond yields generally reduce the opportunity cost of

holding non-interest bearing gold.

Market participants await U.S. monthly jobs report due at