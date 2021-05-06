Gold Back Above $1,800 But Late to Inflation Party By Investing.com







By Barani Krishnan

Investing.com – Gold finally recaptured its $1,800 an ounce berth on Thursday after 10-week lapse.

But some analysts tracking the yellow metal remained doubtful if it will retain the momentum given its relatively abysmal performance for this year. That the latest rally came on the back of sector rotations on Wall Street made some more circumspect of the move lasting.

Gold has also been notably late in reflecting ramping concerns about U.S. inflation — when it should have been the first commodity to do so on the face of its role as its store of value.

on New York’s Comex was up $32.85, or 1.8%, to $1,817.05 an ounce by 11:31 AM ET (15:31 GMT). The session high was $1,818.25.

The of gold was up $29.46, or 1.7%, to $1,816.20, after a peak at $1,818.09.

Investors sometimes decide on the direction for gold by looking at the spot price — which reflects bullion for prompt delivery — instead of the futures.

“I’m not convinced yet that we’re there with gold,” said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blueline Futures in Chicago. “I need to see a few daily closings above the $1,800 level to be convinced that we can proceed to the $1,900 area and challenge the $2,000 highs of August.”

“If you want an inflation hedge, there are lots of other commodities now where you can get that, from to even ags like {8916|soybeans}}.”

Ole Hansen, head of commodities strategy at Saxo Bank, also said gold had more to prove.

“Buy stops from long-term shorts has yet to be challenged, so now comes the hard work of staying above,” Hansen said in a tweet. “Support (at) $1,795 with next upside levels of interest being $1,818 followed by $1,851.”

Since the year began, gold has faced continuous headwinds as the dollar and bond yields often surged on the argument that U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic could exceed expectations, leading to fears of spiralling inflation as the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at near zero.

The yield on the was at 1.564 on Thursday, off the key 1.6% level.

The , which pits the greenback against the and five other major currencies, was at 90.985, below the key 91 level.

Gold had a scorching run in mid-2020 when it rose from March lows of under $1,500 to reach record highs of nearly $2,100 by August, responding to inflationary concerns sparked by the first U.S. fiscal relief of $3 trillion approved for the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakthroughs in vaccine development since November, along with optimism of economic recovery, however, forced gold to close 2020 trading at just below $1,900.

This year, the rut worsened as gold fell first to $1,800 levels in January, then collapsed to below $1,660 at one point in March.

Such weakness in gold is remarkable if considered from the perspective of the Covid-19 stimulus of $1.9 trillion passed by Congress in March, and the Biden administration’s plans for an additional infrastructure spending of $2.2 trillion.

A rash of US economic data, from inflation to consumer spending, homebuilding, house prices and employment, have exceeded forecasts lately, boosting hopes for faster-than-expected recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

These have boosted prices of inflation-sensitive commodities like , and even .

But gold, supposedly the world’s No. 1 inflation-hedge and the “safe haven” everyone turns to in moments of financial and political trouble — has performed miserably for months on end.