Global stocks rally into U.S. jobs report amid surging commodity prices

TOKYO — Global stocks headed for their first weekly gain in three amid a surge in commodity prices, while traders braced for a key U.S. jobs report later on Friday that could provide clues on when the Federal Reserve will ease back on monetary stimulus.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets, which tracks stocks in 50 countries, edged up about 0.1%, on course for a 0.4% gain this week.

Its broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up by about 0.4% on Friday, with China’s blue chips and Japan’s Nikkei each gaining about 0.3%.

Aluminum prices approached levels last seen in 2018 and copper flirted with 10-year peaks as investors bet on a rapid global recovery from the pandemic, led by the United States.

Overnight, Wall Street investors piled into economically-sensitive stocks on the reflation trade, driving the Dow Jones Industrial Average to a record high close on Thursday.

The Dow rose 0.9%, the S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%.

S&P futures pointed to further gains, rising 0.2% on Friday.

U.S. shares rallied, led by financials and industrials, after a report showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started, signaling the labor market recovery entered a new phase amid a booming economy.