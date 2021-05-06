Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.17% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX up 0.17%

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the added 0.17%, while the index lost 0.73%, and the index declined 1.48%.

The best performers of the session on the were Muench. Rueckvers. VNA O.N. (DE:), which rose 2.31% or 5.50 points to trade at 244.03 at the close. Meanwhile, MTU Aero Engines NA O.N. (DE:) added 1.93% or 3.90 points to end at 206.20 and BASF SE NA O.N. (DE:) was up 1.51% or 1.045 points to 70.280 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which fell 4.62% or 1.26 points to trade at 26.00 at the close. Allianz SE VNA O.N. (DE:) declined 3.99% or 8.82 points to end at 212.28 and Infineon Technologies AG NA O.N. (DE:) was down 2.98% or 0.963 points to 31.310.

The top performers on the MDAX were Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) which rose 5.26% to 42.050, Freenet AG NA (DE:) which was up 3.78% to settle at 21.290 and Aurubis AG (DE:) which gained 3.34% to close at 78.640.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 11.47% to 64.850 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.51% to settle at 20.100 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 5.80% to 112.000 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Freenet AG NA (DE:) which rose 3.78% to 21.290, Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was up 2.11% to settle at 72.630 and Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology O.N. (DE:) which gained 1.09% to close at 166.90.

The worst performers were CompuGroup Medical AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 11.47% to 64.850 in late trade, Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which lost 6.51% to settle at 20.100 and Varta AG (DE:) which was down 5.80% to 112.000 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 403 to 282 and 65 ended unchanged.

Shares in Hugo Boss AG NA O.N. (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.26% or 2.100 to 42.050. Shares in Freenet AG NA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 3.78% or 0.775 to 21.290. Shares in Aurubis AG (DE:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 3.34% or 2.540 to 78.640. Shares in Freenet AG NA (DE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 3.78% or 0.775 to 21.290.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 2.08% to 21.62.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.81% or 32.25 to $1816.55 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 1.07% or 0.70 to hit $64.93 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.90% or 0.62 to trade at $68.34 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.38% to 1.2051, while EUR/GBP rose 0.52% to 0.8677.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.35% at 90.972.

