Gaming Company Vorto Partners With NEAR Foundation in Crypto Gaming Deal By CoinQuora



Gaming Company Vorto Partners With NEAR Foundation in Crypto Gaming Deal



Imagine getting paid to game. Especially with crypto. Sounds like the dream, right? And probably more likely than ever before now technology is more advanced.

Well, it’s not that simple — yet. Games exist on the blockchain, sure. has a ton of them. But there are issues: the network is congested and one often has to pay high gas fees to the miners who keep it running.

But one gaming company claims to be changing things. Swedish Vorto Gaming, a developer of blockchain gaming solutions, has just received a grant from the NEAR Foundation, an open source platform that accelerates the development of decentralized applications. Both companies claim that their partnership will bring more people to the world of crypto gaming.

The Deal

Vorto received a sum of 25,000 NEAR tokens to build their platform on the protocol’s network. In addition, the gaming company received $10,000 in cash from the NEAR foundation.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

