Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden’s plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

Shares in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) and Novavax (NASDAQ:) Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading.

The declines were triggered after Biden said he had backed a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property to enhance the fight against the pandemic.

The ended at a record high in the previous session, supported by a rise in economically sensitive cyclical stocks, while the Nasdaq was hit by declines in growth stocks.

Shares of highly valued technology-related stocks, however, rose on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) gaining between 0.1% and 0.3%.

A Labor Department report will likely show initial jobless claims fell to 540,000 last week from 553,000 in the previous week.

Investors are awaiting the Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show accelerating job growth in April.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, were up 48 points, or 0.14%, were up 7.75 points, or 0.19%, and were up 48.75 points, or 0.36%.

Among other companies, International Business Machines (NYSE:) Corp rose 0.4% as it introduced what it says is the world’s first 2-nanonmeter chipmaking technology for faster computing.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc fell 3.6% as it signaled it would pay drivers more to get cars back on the road and disclosed a $600 million charge to provide UK drivers with benefits.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR