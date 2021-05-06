Futures rise ahead of jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall By Reuters



By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden’s plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

Shares in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) and Novavax (NASDAQ:) Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading.

The declines were triggered after Biden said he had backed a World Trade Organization waiver for vaccine intellectual property to enhance the fight against the pandemic.

The ended at a record high in the previous session, supported by a rise in economically sensitive cyclical stocks, while the Nasdaq was hit by declines in growth stocks.

Shares of highly valued technology-related stocks, however, rose on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:), Apple Inc (NASDAQ:), Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:) gaining between 0.1% and 0.3%.

A Labor Department report will likely show initial jobless claims fell to 540,000 last week from 553,000 in the previous week.

Investors are awaiting the Labor Department’s more comprehensive non-farm payrolls data on Friday, which is expected to show accelerating job growth in April.

At 6:40 a.m. ET, were up 48 points, or 0.14%, were up 7.75 points, or 0.19%, and were up 48.75 points, or 0.36%.

Among other companies, International Business Machines (NYSE:) Corp rose 0.4% as it introduced what it says is the world’s first 2-nanonmeter chipmaking technology for faster computing.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:) Inc fell 3.6% as it signaled it would pay drivers more to get cars back on the road and disclosed a $600 million charge to provide UK drivers with benefits.