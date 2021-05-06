France’s Dassault launches Falcon 10X long-range business jet By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation is seen on a hangar in Merignac near Bordeaux, France, October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
PARIS (Reuters) – France’s Dassault Aviation on Thursday launched a new long-range business jet in a bid to challenge North American rivals at the top end of the luxury aircraft market.
The Falcon 10X will be able to fly 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km) and will be powered by Rolls-Royce (OTC:) engines in a breakthrough for the British engineering firm.
It will enter service in late 2025, Dassault said on Thursday.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.