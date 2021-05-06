France widens COVID vaccine rollout to 16-17 year olds at high risk of major illness By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People wait to be given a COVID-19 vaccine in Nice, France, April 29, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
PARIS (Reuters) – France has decided to widen its COVID-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the country’s health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine programme.
The health ministry said this category of 16-17 year olds would be allowed to get the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine from Thursday onwards.
