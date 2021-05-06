France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28% By Investing.com

Home Business France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.28% By...

Matilda Colman
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.28% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index climbed 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Societe Generale SA (PA:), which rose 5.46% or 1.29 points to trade at 24.93 at the close. Meanwhile, Legrand SA (PA:) added 3.56% or 2.94 points to end at 85.58 and Thales (PA:) was up 2.05% or 1.74 points to 86.66 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were STMicroelectronics NV (PA:), which fell 2.15% or 0.66 points to trade at 30.09 at the close. Worldline SA (PA:) declined 1.82% or 1.43 points to end at 77.19 and Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) was down 1.19% or 2.25 points to 187.05.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were SES (PA:) which rose 9.30% to 6.65, Elis Services SA (PA:) which was up 5.58% to settle at 15.33 and Societe Generale SA (PA:) which gained 5.46% to close at 24.93.

The worst performers were Mcphy Energy (PA:) which was down 6.90% to 26.72 in late trade, DBV Technologies (PA:) which lost 6.67% to settle at 10.22 and Soitec SA (PA:) which was down 6.25% to 151.60 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 343 to 259 and 71 ended unchanged.

Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.46% or 1.29 to 24.93. Shares in Legrand SA (PA:) rose to all time highs; up 3.56% or 2.94 to 85.58. Shares in Elis Services SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 5.58% or 0.81 to 15.33. Shares in Societe Generale SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.46% or 1.29 to 24.93.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for June delivery was up 1.70% or 30.30 to $1814.60 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in June fell 0.61% or 0.40 to hit $65.23 a barrel, while the July Brent oil contract fell 0.48% or 0.33 to trade at $68.63 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.37% to 1.2049, while EUR/GBP rose 0.57% to 0.8681.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.33% at 90.995.

