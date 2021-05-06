Expedia Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com



Investing.com – Expedia (NASDAQ:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

Expedia announced earnings per share of $-2.02 on revenue of $1.25B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $-2.3 on revenue of $1.11B.

Expedia shares are up 24.52% from the beginning of the year, still down 12.26% from its 52 week high of $187.90 set on March 18. They are outperforming the Nasdaq which is up 5.78% from the start of the year.

Expedia follows other major Services sector earnings this month

Expedia’s report follows an earnings beat by Amazon.com on April 29, who reported EPS of $15.79 on revenue of $108.52B, compared to forecasts EPS of $9.54 on revenue of $104.51B.

Visa A had beat expectations on April 27 with second quarter EPS of $1.38 on revenue of $5.73B, compared to forecast for EPS of $1.27 on revenue of $5.56B.

