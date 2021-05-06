Eva Mendes Looked Back On The Insecurities Of Her 20s

“I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird.'”
While recently looking back on photos from her 20s, the actress reflected on her personal insecurities and how she viewed herself at the time.
In one particular snap, which appeared to be from her film Once Upon a Time in Mexico, Eva recalled how she disliked the way she looked.
“I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd…yadda yadda..you know all those insecurities that a 26 year old can have,” Eva wrote on her Instagram.
She continued, “Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure.'”
Eva added that she was “not sure” exactly what her point was but joked, “Maybe it’s if you hate a photo of yourself wait 20 years then you’ll love it.”
She ended things by quoting Oscar Wilde, writing, “Youth is wasted on the young.”
While Eva looks beautiful both now and then, it’s an important reminder to be kind to yourself no matter where you are in life.
And to please continue taking those selfies, because I guarantee you look beautiful.
And after all, who wants to wait 20 years to enjoy a photo of themselves??
