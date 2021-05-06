EOS Soars 41% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



EOS Soars 41% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $11.7276 by 12:53 (16:53 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 41.06% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since April 11, 2018.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $11.7055B, or 0.49% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.4290 to $12.5336 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 109.52%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $15.8933B or 6.07% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.7860 to $12.5336 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 48.96% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $56,799.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 1.11% on the day.

was trading at $3,552.29 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.94%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,068.9911B or 44.39% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $414.0635B or 17.19% of the total cryptocurrency market value.