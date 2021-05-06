EOS price rallies 100% following a proposal to increase staking rewards By Cointelegraph

As the blockchain sector continues to evolve, occasional protocol updates are needed to ensure projects stay up to date with the latest developments and provide users wit the best user experience possible.

Since May 5, price has rallied more than 100% following a recent protocol upgrade that increases the project’s inflation rate.

EOS/USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView
VORTECS™ Score (green) vs. EOS price. Source: Cointelegraph Markets Pro