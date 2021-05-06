EOS Jumps 35% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Jumps 35% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $10.5695 by 11:49 (15:49 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 35.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 5.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $9.7945B, or 0.41% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $8.4290 to $10.6254 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 73.12%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $12.7565B or 4.95% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $5.7860 to $10.6254 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 54.00% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,304.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.55% on the day.

was trading at $3,565.67 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.74%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,067.6298B or 44.56% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $412.4506B or 17.21% of the total cryptocurrency market value.