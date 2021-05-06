EOS Climbs 29% In a Green Day By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 29% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $12.2244 by 22:59 (02:59 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Friday, up 29.45% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 6.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $11.6110B, or 0.50% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $11.4666 to $13.2074 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 100.68%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $22.0870B or 7.58% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $6.1979 to $13.2074 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 46.80% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $55,837.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.12% on the day.

was trading at $3,431.31 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 1.52%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,046.3919B or 44.76% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $398.1180B or 17.03% of the total cryptocurrency market value.