EOG Resources Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q1 By Investing.com

Investing.com – EOG Resources (NYSE:) reported on Thursday first quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

EOG Resources announced earnings per share of $1.62 on revenue of $3.69B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.67B.

EOG Resources shares are up 54.34% from the beginning of the year, still down 1.50% from its 52 week high of $78.14 set on May 5. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 11.86% from the start of the year.

EOG Resources shares gained 0.01% in after-hours trade following the report.

EOG Resources follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

EOG Resources’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on April 30, who reported EPS of $0.65 on revenue of $59.15B, compared to forecasts EPS of $0.5989 on revenue of $56.38B.

Chevron had beat expectations on April 30 with first quarter EPS of $0.9 on revenue of $32.03B, compared to forecast for EPS of $0.8875 on revenue of $32.54B.

