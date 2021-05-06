Dollar on backfoot ahead of U.S. jobs data

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar stayed under modest pressure on Friday ahead of a key U.S. jobs report that could cement expectations of a strong economic recovery and fan investor appetite for stocks, higher-yielding currencies and commodities.

The dollar’s index against six other major currencies stood near its lowest level so far this week, at 90.868, having lost about 0.4% overnight.

As the dollar is softer against most currencies, the euro outshone many others, having gained 0.5% on Thursday to trade at $1.2063.

Against the yen, the dollar dipped to 109.05 yen, almost flat so far on the week as its rebound since late April has lost steam.

U.S. payrolls data due at 1230 GMT will likely confirm the economy’s solid path to recovery from the pandemic, analysts said. Economists expect 978,000 new U.S. jobs for April, according to a Reuters poll.

Ahead of the closely-watched report, data showed on Thursday the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell below 500,000 last week for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago.

Although signs of a strong job recovery could stoke inflation worries, so far most Federal Reserve policymakers have downplayed the risks of higher prices, a sign stimulus tapering will not be on agenda any time soon.