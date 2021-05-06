Digital Currency Group backs South Korean crypto exchange operator By Cointelegraph

Digital Currency Group, the venture capital firm behind some of the biggest companies in blockchain, has become the second-largest shareholder of Streami, a leading cryptocurrency exchange operator in South Korea.

Barry Silbert, founder and CEO of Digital Currency Group, explained his rationale for backing Streami: