Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.17% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks lower at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 down 1.17%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Copenhagen, the lost 1.17%.

The best performers of the session on the were ISS A/S (CSE:), which rose 6.77% or 8.70 points to trade at 137.30 at the close. Meanwhile, Rockwool International B (CSE:) added 4.46% or 124 points to end at 2904 and Genmab (CSE:) was up 2.07% or 46.0 points to 2269.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were GN Store Nord (CSE:), which fell 6.89% or 37.4 points to trade at 505.8 at the close. Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:) declined 6.59% or 16.4 points to end at 232.4 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was down 6.28% or 21.8 points to 325.6.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 100 to 46 and 9 ended unchanged.

Shares in ISS A/S (CSE:) rose to 52-week highs; up 6.77% or 8.70 to 137.30. Shares in Rockwool International B (CSE:) rose to all time highs; up 4.46% or 124 to 2904.

Crude oil for June delivery was down 0.67% or 0.44 to $65.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in July fell 0.54% or 0.37 to hit $68.59 a barrel, while the June Gold Futures contract rose 1.78% or 31.75 to trade at $1816.05 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.42% to 6.1681, while EUR/DKK rose 0.00% to 7.4360.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.38% at 90.950.