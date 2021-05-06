Dassault launches 10X ‘flying penthouse’ jet, yours for $75 million

Article content

PARIS — Dassault Aviation launched a new long-range “flying penthouse” on Thursday in a bid to challenge rivals serving the ultra-wealthy and heads of state at the top end of the luxury jet market.

The Falcon 10X will be the French planemaker’s most powerful model, with a range of 7,500 nautical miles (13,890 km), and compete with high-end models offered by Canada’s Bombardier and General Dynamics unit Gulfstream.

It will enter service in late 2025 and – in a first for a commercial jet amid fierce debate over aviation emissions – come equipped with Rolls-Royce Pearl engines designed to run entirely on sustainable aviation fuel, Dassault said.

It is also the first time the British engine maker has been picked to power a jet from Dassault, which had fallen out with France’s Safran over a previous engine project.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic and chronic volatility in demand for smaller business jets, the market for the industry’s largest models has been boosted by the rising wealth of Asia.

“It’s the one part of the market that held up very well all the way through the pandemic,” Agency Partners analyst Sash Tusa said.

Health has meanwhile risen to the top of concerns of the industry’s wealthiest clients, alongside security and privacy.