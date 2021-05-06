CUPE Nova Scotia Recognizes Corrections Officers Week

Article content

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia — CUPE Nova Scotia is proud to recognize Corrections Officers Week from May 2 until May 8, a time to honour the hard work and courage of corrections officers across the province, including our CUPE members in Local 933 who serve as Special Constables for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality at the Central Lockup facility.

Corrections officers have difficult jobs. They put themselves in harm’s way every day, often working short-staffed and without relief. Like many other front-line workers, corrections officers have shown great resilience and dedication in the face of overwhelming challenges over the past year.

CUPE Nova Scotia salutes our members in Local 933 and all across the province whose contributions are a vital part of our justice system.

