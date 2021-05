Corn hits 8-year high, set for sixth weekly gain on supply woes; soybeans firm

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures climbed on Friday to their highest in more than eight years, as concerns about global supplies pushed the market towards its sixth weekly gain.

Wheat jumped 1.4%, while soybeans added 0.9%.

“The same story – supply is tightening as Brazil’s corn crop shrinks – continues to drive prices higher,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“The rally has now accumulated to something very large.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) rose 1.1% to $7.26-1/2 a bushel by 0226 GMT, near the session high of $7.29 a bushel, its highest since March 2013.

Corn is up almost 8% this week, on track for its sixth consecutive weekly gain. Soybeans are up 3% for the week and wheat has gained nearly 4%.

Dry weather in Brazil is likely to reduce yields for the second corn crop which provides the country surplus for exports ahead of U.S. supplies hitting the market.

Argentine soybean and corn harvesting is being driven by ideal weather conditions but the lack of rain that is helping farmers bring in crops is also contributing to the shallowness of the Parana River, which has begun to dent agricultural exports.