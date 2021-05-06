Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 6, 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting. Each of the fifteen nominees listed in the Corporation’s management proxy circular dated March 25, 2021 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % Jeff Bender 15,360,799 96.40% 573,500 3.60% John Billowits 14,359,824 90.12% 1,574,475 9.88% Lawrence Cunningham 15,869,452 99.59% 64,847 0.41% Susan Gayner 15,757,741 98.89% 176,558 1.11% Robert Kittel 13,917,620 87.34% 2,016,679 12.66% Mark Leonard 15,293,985 95.98% 640,313 4.02% Paul McFeeters 15,004,805 94.17% 929,494 5.83% Mark Miller 15,360,426 96.40% 573,873 3.60% Lori O'Neill 15,004,793 94.17% 929,506 5.83% Donna Parr 15,858,028 99.52% 76,271 0.48% Andrew Pastor 15,876,501 99.64% 57,798 0.36% Dexter Salna 15,353,871 96.36% 580,428 3.64% Stephen R. Scotchmer 12,881,496 80.84% 3,052,806 19.16% Barry Symons 15,347,175 96.32% 587,124 3.68% Robin Van Poelje 14,401,227 90.38% 1,533,072 9.62% Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held earlier today will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.