ConsenSys exec joins CoinFund to assist early-stage blockchain firms By Cointelegraph

ConsenSys exec joins CoinFund to assist early-stage blockchain firms
Vanessa Grellet, a five-year veteran of software company ConsenSys, will be joining crypto investment group CoinFund as its new head of portfolio growth.
In an announcement from CoinFund on Thursday, the investment group said Grellet would be responsible for guiding its portfolio of more than 50 companies and projects. The new head of portfolio growth will be aiming to “bridge the gap between the worlds of traditional companies and decentralized networks” by forming alliances between blockchain projects and protocols.
