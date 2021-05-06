Coach handbag maker forecasts strong sales as luxury demand rebounds By Reuters

(Reuters) -Tapestry Inc returned to quarterly sales growth after a year and forecast full-year numbers above analysts’ estimates as the Coach handbag maker benefits from a strong rebound in demand for luxury goods in North America and China.

The results, which pushed the fashion group’s shares 2% higher in early trading on Thursday, underscored a broader comeback for the luxury industry as widespread vaccinations in the United States make people more confident about venturing out and spending on high-end goods.

Its results mirrored those from European peers Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes and Kering (PA:)’s Gucci, which also reported better-than-expected sales last month.

Tapestry (NYSE:), which also owns Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman, said sales in North America rose by a mid-teens percentage and returned to pre-pandemic levels, while revenue from Mainland China soared about 175% compared to a year ago and was 40% above 2019.

“While the environment remains volatile, we see encouraging signs of recovery as vaccination efforts progress, resulting in increased consumer confidence, strong demand for our categories, and improving in-store traffic trends,” Chief Executive Officer Joanne Crevoiserat said.

New York-based Tapestry forecast full-year sales to rise by a mid-teens percent, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 10% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It also forecast full-year earnings above 2019 levels.

Tapestry’s third-quarter net sales rose 19% to $1.27 billion beating analysts’ average expectation of $1.22 billion.

The company reported adjusted net income of $145 million, or 51 cents per share, compared with a loss of $76 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier. That beat analysts’ estimates of 31 cents per share.

