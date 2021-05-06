Chrissy Teigen Called Out Matthew Perry, Ben Affleck

“Ya both wrong, congrats.”
In case you haven’t heard, there’s a ton of drama going on in with some celebs and the Raya dating app this week. Go ahead and grab your popcorn as I catch you up to speed.
A couple days ago, author Nivine Jay posted a TikTok video claiming that she matched with Ben Affleck on the celebrity dating app Raya. However, she said that she unmatched him because she “thought it was fake.”
In the video, she shared what seemed to be a video message that Ben sent to her Instagram account. “Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me,” he said in the vid.
After Ben starting getting some backlash online for being creepy, Nivine spoke out.
According to E! News, she said, “I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep, and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video. l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish, and it was just supposed to be funny.”
Then, some more Raya news broke today! In a now-deleted TikTok video, an LA-based personal assistant claimed she matched with Matthew Perry on Raya when she was 19.
The now 20-year-old told Page Six that she shared the video to bring awareness to older Hollywood men “taking advantage” of younger women on dating apps. “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls, and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” she said.
Well! Now that you’re all caught up, here’s what Chrissy Teigen seemed to say about all this!
“I agree celebs shouldn’t be making these creepy desperate video replies on Raya,” she wrote on Twitter.
“But it’s tacky to release private messages.”
“Ya both wrong, congrats,” she concluded.
What do you think about all this? LMK in the comments below!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!