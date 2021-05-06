Chrissy Teigen Called Out Matthew Perry, Ben Affleck

The now 20-year-old told Page Six that she shared the video to bring awareness to older Hollywood men “taking advantage” of younger women on dating apps. “A lot of people were saying I’m a bully and mean for posting this, and it made me feel kind of bad, but at the same time, I feel like a lot of guys in Hollywood are talking to all these young girls, and it’s something that I think a lot of people should be aware of,” she said.



Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

She claimed that Matthew asked, “Am I as old as your dad?” When she told the actor that he was one year older than her father, she said that he laughed it off.