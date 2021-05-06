China April rare earth exports fall 22.7% from prior month

Article content

BEIJING — China’s rare earth exports fell 22.7% in April from the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

Exports from the world’s top producer of the group of 17 minerals were 3,737 tonnes last month. That was down from 4,837.1 tonnes in March, a one-year high, and down 13.4% from 4,316.7 tonnes in April 2020.

Exports in the first four months of 2021 were up 1.9% on the year at 15,642 tonnes. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)