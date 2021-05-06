Cardano Jumps 20% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Cardano Jumps 20% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $1.617707 by 06:57 (10:57 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 20.02% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 16.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $50.712200B, or 2.11% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.429214 to $1.617828 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 13.52%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $7.385698B or 2.85% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2757 to $1.6178 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 0.01% from its all-time high of $1.62 set on May 6.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $58,013.9 on the Investing.com Index, up 4.23% on the day.

was trading at $3,483.44 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 2.97%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,084.826633B or 45.19% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $403.429706B or 16.80% of the total cryptocurrency market value.