Cardano Climbs 19% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 19% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $1.639512 by 12:25 (16:25 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 18.92% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since March 16.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $52.074700B, or 2.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $47.170530B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.429214 to $1.689780 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 20.61%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.405707B or 3.63% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2757 to $1.6898 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 2.97% from its all-time high of $1.69 set on May 6.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $57,431.6 on the Investing.com Index, down 0.32% on the day.

was trading at $3,598.82 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 4.29%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,071.353797B or 44.62% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $415.214003B or 17.29% of the total cryptocurrency market value.