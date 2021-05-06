Canadian Barista Institute Raises Awareness for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Canadian Barista Institute has partnered with French Press Coffee Roasters, Barista Canada and Keffa Coffee to raise awareness and funds for the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in R. Michael Ratcliffe’s name.

It was 2 years ago on May 9th, 2019 when we lost our energetic, thoughtful and inspiring dear friend far too early. We hope you will join us to remember Michael Ratcliffe’s friendship and continue to celebrate his legacy!

How the Fundraiser Works

The French Press Coffee Roasters are generously donating their time as well as the coffee beans. The Canadian Barista Institute and Barista Canada will match dollar for dollar the money raised to bring awareness to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre’s good works in Michael’s name.

The Coffees

The 1st 250 gram bag, “From Harrar to Eternity” featuring Harrar Mesela, a Naturally processed coffee from the Harrar region of Ethiopia. The title of this coffee comes from one of Michael’s many puns based around the song by Nick Cave ‘From Her To Eternity’. “From Harrar to Eternity” is super tasty when prepared for filter pour over or espresso coffee.

The 2nd 250 gram bag “The Jackie Gleason Drip”, features another coffee from Ethiopia. “The Jackie Gleason Drip” is a washed coffee from Limu Gera that is bright and juicy. Michael often thought of himself as a modern day Jackie Gleason, hence this homage to both superb gentlemen.

We will fundraise until May 16th, 2021 after which the coffee will be roasted and shipped out shortly thereafter.

Please visit https://www.fpcoffeeroasters.com/shop-1/michael-ratcliffe-memorial-fundraiser to make your purchase-donation. Thank you!

Artwork on the coffee bags by Catherine Gauthier aka ‘Coffee Mommy’

Contact Data Contact: Jamie van Dam for Canadian Barista Institute Phone: Vancouver 604-616-9913 | Toronto 416 844 9913 | Calgary 587-997-4584 | Email: jamie@canadianbaristainstitute.com Website: https://canadianbaristainstitute.com/