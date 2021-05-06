Call My Agent: Cast of UK remake revealed

The cast of the British remake of Call My Agent! has been revealed.

Following the international success on Netflix of the French-language series about a talent agency, the show is being remade as a new version set in the UK. It will be written and directed by W1A creator John Morton.

Deadline reports that filming began last week in London for the series, which will run for eight one-hour episodes.

Last Christmas actor Lydia Leonard will star as Alexa, in a role based on Camille Cottin’s lead Andréa Martel in the French-language series known locally as Dix Pour Cent!.

Pirates of the Carribean’s Jack Davenport has been cast as Jonathan, whose part is inspired by Mathias Barneville (played by Thibault de Montalembert in the original series).

Other stars include Maggie Steed as Stella, Prasanna Puwanarajah as Dan, Harry Trevaldwyn as Ollie and Hiftu Quasem as Misha. It is not currently known which, if any, characters from the French series they are based on.

The supporting cast includes Jim Broadbent, Rebecca Humphries, Fola Evans-Akingbola, Tim McInnerny and Eleanor Arnaud.

Jack Davenport will also star in the series (Getty Images)

The Call My Agent! remake is being produced by Bron Studios and Headline Pictures and is due to film until September.

Deadline reports that the series will retain the essence of the French series, which was recently renewed for a surprise fifth season after finding international success on Netflix.

However, it will also reportedly incorporate new storylines and a focus on “transatlantic industry relationships” as well as the British class system.