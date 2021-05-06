Brody Jenner Tells Kaitlynn Carter Why He Found Her Summer Fling With Miley Cyrus ‘Gnarly’

WENN/FayesVision/Avalon

In a teaser clip for season 2 of ‘The Hills: New Beginnings’, the son of Caitlyn Jenner gets honest about him being blindsided by his ex-wife’s choice of partner following their separation.

Reality TV star Brody Jenner was shocked when his ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter, began dating Miley Cyrus, because she had never expressed a romantic interest in women before.

Kaitlynn embarked on a brief summer fling with the newly-single “Midnight Sky” singer in 2019 after she and Brody split, and in a teaser clip for season two of “The Hills: New Beginnings“, Brody admits he was blindsided by Kaitlynn’s choice of partner.

Speaking to his ex in the clip, he said, “The whole lesbian thing was gnarly because in our entire relationship, you never expressed that you had any interest in females whatsoever… We had some fun, but you said to me you weren’t into girls.”

Kaitlynn’s romance with Miley was her first relationship with a woman, and she confesses she hadn’t met a woman she was “into” before the singer.

“I think I had never met somebody that I was into,” she tells her ex in the clip, prompting Brody to respond, “But it was a shock for me and, I think, for a lot of people that saw that.”

Jenner goes on to reveal he found out about the same-sex relationship when he saw articles online.

Brody and Kaitlynn’s on-screen interaction marks the first time he has publicly addressed his ex’s romance with Miley, while Carter previously admitted she felt “mortified” by all the attention her romance with Miley brought her after it fizzled out.

“What happened to me, like, basically just after Miley and I went our separate ways, I thought, ‘OK, like, my life’s just kinda going back to the way it normally was for me when I’m on my own,’ ” she said. “I had no expectations that anyone would give a s**t about me by myself. I had no plan in place. I didn’t think about anything.”

“I was dealing with a lot emotionally at that time, obviously, and I really wasn’t going out anywhere. I was just staying home. I just didn’t anticipate anything like this happening. I’m used to it when I’m, like, with Brody or when I was with her, but never when I’m on my own. My mind is just swirling.”





“I was just so mortified. The narrative was so not what the actual situation was and that was such a wake-up call for me.”