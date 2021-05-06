Brazil’s real gains on hawkish central bank; Colombian peso recovers

Article content

Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Thursday after the central bank pointed

to more strong rate hikes, while the Colombian peso recovered

from six-month lows on the prospect of a revised tax reform

bill.

The real rose 1.5% to 5.2831, its highest

level since January after the central bank increased its

benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% late on Wednesday.

The central bank also hinted at another rate hike in June to

help curb rising inflation and support an economy hurt by the

COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Brazilian central bank’s hawkish stance, which is in

line with current inflation projections, has helped support the

BRL, and signals of an additional rate hike next month will give

more power to the real in the short term,” said Mauricio Une,

senior economist at Rabobank.

“However, there are fiscal risks that persist, which are

primarily on account of rising coronavirus infections, which

would in turn push the congress towards more stimulus measures

to help support the economy.”

Colombia’s peso surged 1.2% to break a five-day

losing streak after its new finance minister said the country

would seek to raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) with a new

tax reform. Mass protests and lawmaker opposition forced the