Brazil’s real gains on hawkish central bank; Colombian peso recovers

Article content
Brazil’s real led gains across Latin
American currencies on Thursday after the central bank pointed
to more strong rate hikes, while the Colombian peso recovered
from six-month lows on the prospect of a revised tax reform
bill.
The real rose 1.5% to 5.2831, its highest
level since January after the central bank increased its
benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% late on Wednesday.
The central bank also hinted at another rate hike in June to
help curb rising inflation and support an economy hurt by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
“The Brazilian central bank’s hawkish stance, which is in
line with current inflation projections, has helped support the
BRL, and signals of an additional rate hike next month will give
more power to the real in the short term,” said Mauricio Une,
senior economist at Rabobank.
“However, there are fiscal risks that persist, which are
primarily on account of rising coronavirus infections, which
would in turn push the congress towards more stimulus measures
to help support the economy.”
Colombia’s peso surged 1.2% to break a five-day
losing streak after its new finance minister said the country
would seek to raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) with a new
tax reform. Mass protests and lawmaker opposition forced the
Article content
withdrawal of the previous bill and his predecessor’s
resignation.
Protests across the country still continued, although the
capital Bogota appeared to be calmer. The protests were
initially called in opposition to the withdrawn tax reform, but
have now broadened to a call for government action to tackle
poverty, police violence and inequality.
A decline in the U.S. dollar also favored Latin American
currencies and broader emerging market assets, as risk appetite
improved ahead of key U.S. payrolls data on Friday.
The currency of the world’s largest copper producer, Chile
, gained 0.7% as copper prices flirted with 10-year peaks.
MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies
gained 1.4%, while stocks rose 1.8%.
Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras
fell 1.5%, weighing down the Bovespa index
after it reopened bidding for its Golfinho offshore oilfield
cluster, two sources told Reuters this week, following a rise in
crude prices over the last several months.
State-run power company Eletrobras surged more
than 3% after the Brazilian government said it hoped to complete
the company’s privatization by 2022.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:
Latest Daily % change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1341.21 0.61
MSCI LatAm 2449.06 1.83
Brazil Bovespa 119407.78 -0.13
Mexico IPC 48867.55 0.97
Chile IPSA 4623.55 -1.72
Argentina MerVal 49365.67 0.434
Colombia COLCAP 1256.27 1.31
Currencies Latest Daily % change
Brazil real 5.2831 1.54
Mexico peso 20.0927 0.75
Chile peso 699.7 0.70
Colombia peso 3801.38 1.24
Peru sol 3.816 0.21
Argentina peso 93.7900 -0.03
(interbank)
(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan
Oatis)