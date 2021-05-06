Brazil’s real gains on hawkish central bank; Colombian peso recovers

Brazil’s real led gains across Latin

American currencies on Thursday after the central bank pointed

to more strong rate hikes, while the Colombian peso recovered

from six-month lows on the prospect of a revised tax reform

bill.

The real rose 1.5% to 5.2831, its highest

level since January after the central bank increased its

benchmark rate by 75 basis points to 3.5% late on Wednesday.

The central bank also hinted at another rate hike in June to

help curb rising inflation and support an economy hurt by the

COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Brazilian central bank’s hawkish stance, which is in

line with current inflation projections, has helped support the

BRL, and signals of an additional rate hike next month will give

more power to the real in the short term,” said Mauricio Une,

senior economist at Rabobank.

“However, there are fiscal risks that persist, which are

primarily on account of rising coronavirus infections, which

would in turn push the congress towards more stimulus measures

to help support the economy.”

Colombia’s peso surged 1.2% to break a five-day

losing streak after its new finance minister said the country

would seek to raise 14 trillion pesos ($3.6 billion) with a new

tax reform. Mass protests and lawmaker opposition forced the

withdrawal of the previous bill and his predecessor’s

resignation.

Protests across the country still continued, although the

capital Bogota appeared to be calmer. The protests were

initially called in opposition to the withdrawn tax reform, but

have now broadened to a call for government action to tackle

poverty, police violence and inequality.

A decline in the U.S. dollar also favored Latin American

currencies and broader emerging market assets, as risk appetite

improved ahead of key U.S. payrolls data on Friday.

The currency of the world’s largest copper producer, Chile

, gained 0.7% as copper prices flirted with 10-year peaks.

MSCI’s index of Latin American currencies

gained 1.4%, while stocks rose 1.8%.

Shares of Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras

fell 1.5%, weighing down the Bovespa index

after it reopened bidding for its Golfinho offshore oilfield

cluster, two sources told Reuters this week, following a rise in

crude prices over the last several months.

State-run power company Eletrobras surged more

than 3% after the Brazilian government said it hoped to complete

the company’s privatization by 2022.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1341.21 0.61

MSCI LatAm 2449.06 1.83

Brazil Bovespa 119407.78 -0.13

Mexico IPC 48867.55 0.97

Chile IPSA 4623.55 -1.72

Argentina MerVal 49365.67 0.434

Colombia COLCAP 1256.27 1.31

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.2831 1.54

Mexico peso 20.0927 0.75

Chile peso 699.7 0.70

Colombia peso 3801.38 1.24

Peru sol 3.816 0.21

Argentina peso 93.7900 -0.03

(interbank)

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan

Oatis)

