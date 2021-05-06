Bowen Yang’s Best And Funniest “SNL” Moments So Far

Bradly Lamb
I have said this once and I will say it again: 🗣 NOMINATE BOWEN YANG FOR AN EMMY!

Excuse me, can I have just a minute of your day to discuss the downright hilarious and criminally underrated Bowen Yang, please?


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Viacom

Bowen’s been killing it on SNL both as a writer and a featured player since 2018 and 2019 respectively. Though he’s only been on the show for a little while, I’d argue he’s one of the best, funniest cast members right now. He does 👏 not 👏 miss👏!

So let’s take a little trip down memory road and look at some of his most iconic characters and sketches, shall we?

1.

When he gave 110% in this “U.S.O. Performance” sketch with Kristen Wiig and Dua Lipa:


NBC

3.

Sorry, but this sketch is too good to include just one moment:

5.

And when he got real about it too:

6.

When he gave us this absolutely iconic “Sara Lee Bread” sketch with none other than Harry Styles himself:


NBC

I kid you not. I quote, “Must get rid of toxic in the community,” at least twice a week.

7.

When he was Chinese trade representative Chen Biao on “Weekend Update” and DID NOT come to play:


NBC

This update segment is 3 minutes and 23 seconds of perfection. The hits do not stop!

8.

And when he came back once again as Biao to discuss TikTok:

9.

When he played Kim Jong-un and practically stole this whole sketch without saying a single English word:


NBC

Also, Bowen AND Sandra Oh in one sketch together is too powerful for words. We have no choice but to stan!

10.

When he went on “Weekend Update” to do a spot-on Fran Lebowitz impression:

11.

When he made an appearance in Pete Davidson’s “Stu” music video as Elton John:


NBC

I think the pictures speak for themselves, personally.

12.

And finally, when he played SoulCycle instructor Flint, who had some Very Helpful advice:

LET ME HEAR YOU MAKE SOME NOISE, BOWEN HIVE!

