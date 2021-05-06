Bosch plans to invest up to $100 million in Mexico this year By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen VW Golf test vehicle featuring Bosch’s new diesel technology is seen at the Bosch factory in Stuttgart, Germany April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Germany’s Bosch, the world’s largest car parts supplier, said on Thursday it plans to invest up to $100 million in Mexico this year, a 15% increase, mostly in new manufacturing lines and digitization projects.
Bosch said the resources will be allocated to its operations in Toluca, Mexicali and Hermosillo, as well as the implementation of a network motion control system for auto parts production.
Last year, Bosch invested $87 million in Mexico and had annual sales of $2.7 billion there, a 20% drop from a year earlier due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
