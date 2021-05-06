Biden says would like to see corporate tax rate between 25% and 28%

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks after a meeting with his COVID-19 Response Team on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and the state of vaccinations, on the White House campus in Washington, U.S., March 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jon
(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said he wants to see a corporate tax rate “between 25 and 28” percent, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing his remarks at an event in Louisiana.
“The way I can pay for this, is making sure that the largest companies don’t pay zero, and reducing the (2017 corporate) tax cut to between 25 and 28,” Biden was quoted as saying in the report.
