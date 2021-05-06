Bebe Rexha Confirms She Had Dated and Fallen in Love With ‘Famous’ Girls

Instagram

However, the ‘In the Name of Love’ singer, who is currently in a relationship with a guy, refuses to disclose her ex-girlfriends’ identities ‘even though people would be living for it.’

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her sexual fluidity. In a new interview with Gay Times magazine, the Grammy-nominated singer discussed her special connections with her many queer fans, noting that she used to date and fall in love with women.

“What I believe about sexuality is this: it’s a scale,” she told Gay Times. “Have I gone out with girls before? Yes. Have I dated girls? Yes, I have.” The “In the Name of Love” songstress also hinted that her former girlfriends were “famous,” though she refused to disclose their identities. “I’m not naming them. Even though people would be living for it — no!” she said.

During the interview, the “Baby, I’m Jealous” singer went on to say, “Have I fallen in love with a girl before? Yes, but right now, I’m in a relationship with a guy.”

This is not the first time for Bebe to talk openly about her sexuality. Back in January 2020, she revealed to Health, “I try to keep one thing personal to me. But I consider myself fluid. Until I find ‘the one,’ I can’t just say what I am. I just want to find someone I love and who loves me–and I don’t care if that’s a boy or a girl.”

She also shared how she navigated dating life while being in the spotlight. “It’s hard. I think me being so outspoken scares a lot of guys,” the star revealed. “A lot of times, guys want a girl who’s soft and reserved–and that’s not me. I have no filter. I’ll say what I want. I don’t have time for bulls**t. Right now, I want to be in a relationship, and I feel like I can’t because I’ve worked so hard–I don’t want my attention to go to anything other than my career.”