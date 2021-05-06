Bank of England keeps rates and size of bond-buying plan on hold By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People sit at outside restaurant area, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions ease, at Covent Garden in London, Britain April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
(Corrects headline)
LONDON (Reuters) -The Bank of England kept the scale of its stimulus programme unchanged on Thursday as Britain’s economy shows signs of recovery from its coronavirus slump, helped by the country’s fast rollout of its COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The BoE kept its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 0.1% and the size of its bond-buying programme unchanged at 895 billion pounds ($1.24 trillion), as expected by economists polled by Reuters.
($1 = 0.7193 pounds)
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.